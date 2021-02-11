Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $203.33

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.33 and traded as high as $228.00. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 94,077 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.08. The company has a market capitalization of £99.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

