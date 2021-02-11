Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 78,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,697. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

