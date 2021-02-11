VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.38

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 3550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

