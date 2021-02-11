VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.38

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 3550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

