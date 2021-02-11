VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (BATS:MAAX) Trading Up 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (BATS:MAAX) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 1,594 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

