VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.31

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.31 and traded as high as $47.65. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 21,988 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 396.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

