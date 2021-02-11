Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Lifted by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.27. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.59. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.