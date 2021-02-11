Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

