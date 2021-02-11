Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $267.62. 8,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,640. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $268.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.52 and its 200 day moving average is $238.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

