Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 115,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,640. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $268.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

