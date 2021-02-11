Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.50. 24,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.13. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.