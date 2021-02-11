Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,612. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.