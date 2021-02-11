Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,787 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

