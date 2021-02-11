Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the January 14th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $266,000.

VIGI opened at $84.63 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56.

