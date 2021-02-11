Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.47. 7,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.