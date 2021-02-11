Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,420.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,642.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 65,959 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,669,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BLV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,866. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.