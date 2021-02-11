Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.93. 11,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $222.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

