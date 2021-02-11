Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.5% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $88,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.36. 189,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,301. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.