Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $89.29. 203,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,301. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

