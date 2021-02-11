Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Holdings Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,863,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,669. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $261.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.75.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.