Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $132.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $134.17.

