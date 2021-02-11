Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,124. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

