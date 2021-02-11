Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644,354 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

