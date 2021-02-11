Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.18. 1,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $218.39.

