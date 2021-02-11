Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.41

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.41 and last traded at $157.37, with a volume of 603962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

