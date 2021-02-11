Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.1% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $99,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,187,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.55. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

