Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 25.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,893,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.80. 144,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,676. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $360.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.17 and its 200-day moving average is $324.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

