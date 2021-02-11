Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $170,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $87.03. 104,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,735. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

