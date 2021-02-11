Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

