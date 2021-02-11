Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 96,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,737. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99.

