Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.1% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $115,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 112,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,737. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

