Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,063. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $207.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

