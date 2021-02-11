Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.22

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.22 and last traded at $97.97, with a volume of 8669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

