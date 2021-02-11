Vanilla Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,791.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 243.5% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $390,218.56 and approximately $65,791.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00266884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00086067 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00062510 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.