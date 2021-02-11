Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) Short Interest Update

Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a growth of 14,730.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,655,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VPOR opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Vapor Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Vapor Group

Vapor Group, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

