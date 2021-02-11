Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 452,768 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.92% of First American Financial worth $110,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 14,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

