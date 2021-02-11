Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 56,350 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $51,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $153.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

