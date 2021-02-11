Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.24% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $58,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.98. 8,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.