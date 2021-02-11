Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 910,110 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.87% of TEGNA worth $57,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 38,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,764. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

