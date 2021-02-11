Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,446 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $53,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Partners grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 336,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $125.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,811. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.