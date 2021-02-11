Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 519,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,529 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $79,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. WBI Investments raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.49. 5,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,562. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

