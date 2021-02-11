Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $95,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after buying an additional 185,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,262.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,340 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,654. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.