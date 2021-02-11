Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.99% of Element Solutions worth $87,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 82,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,236. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

