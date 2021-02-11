Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $100.26 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,659 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Nutrien worth $100,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 95,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.