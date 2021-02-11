Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $124.03 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.62% of Saia worth $124,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Saia by 25.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after buying an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 37.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $10,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Saia by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.