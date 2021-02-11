Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $51.17 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,510 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $51,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $46,381,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.34. 42,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,251. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

