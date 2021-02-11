Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $79.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.82% of Cogent Communications worth $79,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.40. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,513. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.