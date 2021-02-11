Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $99.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,023 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.53% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $99,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

NYSE WPM traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 108,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,734. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.