Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.94% of Insight Enterprises worth $105,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,178. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $85.59.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.