Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,519 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 2.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of Motorola Solutions worth $190,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $69,819,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average of $163.05. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

