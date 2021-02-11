Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.12% of Fabrinet worth $60,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. 5,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,114. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.